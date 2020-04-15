North Dallas Lab Pivots to Provide COVID-19 Testing to Area Hospitals and Doctors

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTime Laboratories, Inc. performs tests for hospitals and doctors throughout the country and around the world. Generally focused on detecting exposure to toxins and fungal pathogens, the company found itself in a position to help in the war on COVID-19.

According to CEO, Dave Murcott, "We had capacity in the lab to take on extra work and also the machines needed to run one of the Realtime-PCR tests approved by the FDA under Emergency Use Authorization. When we saw several weeks ago that testing was going to be in such short supply, it was a pretty easy decision."

The decision may have been easy but getting supplies to perform the tests was far from it. "There is a huge backlog with manufacturers. From collection swabs to reagents, what normally takes days now takes weeks, and sometimes longer," said Dr. Matt Pratt-Hyatt, VP of Product and Business Development. Still, the company leveraged its relationships to secure what it needed to launch and sustain their capacity.

The lab is offering daily courier pick-ups for Dallas hospitals and expedited turnaround times. Some of the larger national labs are so backlogged, results aren't getting to doctors for 5-7 days. RealTime is currently able to provide results in 24-48 hours.

"First and foremost, we want to be of use to the community we live and work in, so we've developed agreements with local health centers," said Murcott. "In some cases, we'll be the primary source for testing. In others, we'll provide overflow capacity."

Tests are only available through a physician's order at this time. However, the lab expects to provide test collection kits directly to patients, when the FDA and CDC allow it.

For more information contact Dr. Matt Pratt-Hyatt. Matt.pratt-hyatt@realtimelab.com. 972-492-0419, ext. 116

