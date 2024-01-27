North Devon beaches cleaned by volunteers in day of action

The beach cleans were organised by Plastic Free North Devon

Beaches across north Devon were cleaned of plastic and rubbish by volunteers on Saturday.

Eleven beaches across the area were litter-picked by members of the public, businesses, local groups and schools.

The Cleanse and Clean day of action was organised by the environmental charity Plastic Free North Devon (PFND).

Russell Hansen volunteered at a clean of the Tarka Trail, calling plastic pollution "a blight".

He said: "I hate seeing litter, especially living in a place like this, we shouldn't have to see the litter and plastic which is becoming such a blight for everyone, everywhere."

PFND is dedicated to encouraging residents and visitors to use less single-use plastic and to dispose of it properly to help keep it out of the environment.

