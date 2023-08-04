North Down beaches: Results of further sea water tests due

Crawfordsburn beach is one of those affected

An update on water quality along the north Down coast is expected on Friday after further tests were carried out.

It comes as sea swimmers were advised on Thursday against bathing at a number of beaches due to poor water quality.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said during routine monitoring sites had breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.Coli).

Warnings were put up at Crawfordsburn, Brompton, Ballyholme and Donaghadee.

There was a sign at Helen's Bay, but Daera said this was put up in error.

Annika McClements, principal scientific officer for marine strategy and catchments at Daera said: "Poor water quality often results from periods of prolonged and heavy rainfall which, of course, we've had a lot of in the last few weeks.

"It can be quite transient, which is the good news - sometimes not much more than 24 hours - so we're eagerly awaiting those results later this morning from the samples lifted yesterday."

Northern Ireland had its wettest July on record, with figures going back to 1836, according to the Met Office.

Ms McClements said the two main sources of organisms like E.Coli in the sea are farm run-off and waste water management issues.

"So during heavy rainfall periods there would be a combination of agricultural run-off from land and storm overflows to rivers and the sea," she said.

"E.Coli is an indicator organism for a number of quite nasty bacteria all of which can cause stomach upsets.

"Sometimes it can take three or four days after ingesting them for symptoms to appear."

Ms McClements said she would be "a bit wary" of letting pets swim at the beaches affected.

She said all bathing areas in Northern Ireland were tested by Daera every week and said most of NI's bathing water was "excellent".

Ian McCarthy runs a paddle boarding and water safety scheme for young people and said they were approached by a Daera official while in the water at Crawfordsburn on Thursday.

"They approached us and said, 'Look, we've just got to warn you, we're putting signs up at the minute to advise against bathing due to the test results and traces of E.coli found in the water'.

"Obviously at that stage it's a fairly easy decision to remove that risk from the youngsters and we removed them from the water.

"It was disappointing and frustrating but it's just one of those things and the priority is to keep them safe."

On Thursday at Helen's Bay - which is beside Crawfordsburn - one sea swimmer who spoke to BBC News NI said he had read about the issue before coming to the beach.

"I was thinking, 'How does it know to stop there? It could spread to here,' but I'm willing to take that chance," the swimmer said.

"It was all right. It was grand, I don't know if I'd be able to tell the difference, but I didn't put my head under just in case.

"I've been in the water every day from January, so I think I'm all right."

Another woman said: "From what I'd read I thought this beach was clear, so we weren't too concerned, but I'm concerned about it generally.

"I hope it gets fixed so we can keep getting in the water."

Ards and North Down Borough Council said that weekly results for bathing water quality were posted on the council website.

The warnings about water quality on some north Down beaches come during one of the most popular times of the year for swimming.

The water temperature rises throughout the summer and most beaches have hundreds of swimmers every day in August.

Most swimmers have heeded the warning not to go into the water at Bangor, Brompton, Crawfordsburn and Donaghadee.

On Thursday evening, the beaches were virtually deserted.

However, at Helen's Bay swimmers were still going into the water.

Although situated next to Crawfordsburn, where swimming has been discouraged, there was a steady stream of bathers during the evening in Helen's Bay.