North Druid Hills community unveils new safety improvements

Community leaders in the North Druid Hills community unveiled new safety improvements on Tuesday that they hope will bring life to the area.

The community used funds from the city of Charlotte’s neighborhood matching grant to build a new community sign displaying the community name and 140 new street lights. They have also hosted food giveaways and learning clinics for kids.

The funding has been earned by the community. Residents have to log volunteer hours in order to receive the funding.

“This is a community where we serve everyone here, everything we do serves every resident here,” community association president Will Tabor said.

Tabor has led the charge to revitalize the area since forming the community association in 2020.

Every dollar of funding has been used, according to Tabor. He even used money out of his pocket when they went over budget.

“We have utilized every dollar, and the good thing: We only went over the budget by $29 and I paid that out of pocket,” Tabor said.

In addition to the safety upgrades, the city is also working to complete a new park in neighborhood.

Charlotte’s grant program awards funds to eligible neighborhoods based on the impact projects that improve their communities.

The application process will reopen in the spring. Click here if you would like to apply when it does.

