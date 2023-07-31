North East Lincolnshire Council suspends recycling collections to clear backlog

Green and brown bins will be collected as normal, the council said

Recycling bin collections have been suspended for two weeks in North East Lincolnshire while council workers try to clear a backlog.

Staffing issues led to some streets not having their bins collected over the past few weeks and the council said it needs to resolve the issue quickly.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn said green bins for domestic waste and brown garden bins would still be collected.

Residents were advised to take their excess recycling to the tip.

They could also squash recycling before putting it in the bin, to save space, Mr Swinburn said.

'Temporary issue'

He said staffing was no longer an issue but the teams needed to catch up.

"Household waste collections are a priority for the council and we are taking this step to suspend the recycling collections to make sure we deliver a waste collection service for all our residents," he said.

"We hope that this is a temporary issue, and future rounds will return to normal arrangements as soon as possible".

He said suspending collections was part of the council's normal contingency plan and was not a decision that was taken lightly.

Between Monday 31 July and Friday 11 August, residents are advised not to put blue and grey recycling bins out as these will not be emptied.

Green and brown bin collection dates will remain the same, and residents should put these out as normal.

If they are not collected, they should be taken in and put out again the next day.

The council added deliveries of new or replacement bins have also been suspended during this period.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.