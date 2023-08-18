North East Lincolnshire recycling bin collections restarted

Recycling collections have restarted in North East Lincolnshire following a dispute with staff.

Regular services were stopped across the area on 31 July, as the council said workers needed to clear a backlog of waste following staffing issues.

Residents whose blue or grey bins are due to be emptied on Friday are being asked to put them out as usual.

The council said if a street is missed, householders should put their bin out again the next working day.

Disruption apology

Domestic waste and garden waste bins will be emptied as normal.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, cabinet member for the environment, said: "We apologise to those who haven't had their recycling bins emptied since we suspended collections.

"I'm grateful to households for their patience during this short period of disruption.

"If Friday is your bin day, please put out your bins as you usually would."

Any extra waste can be put in the green bin temporarily or taken to a local recycling centre, the council said.

