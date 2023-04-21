North East man accused of setting off bomb scare with duct tape-wrapped tablet pieces

NORTH EAST — A mysterious package feared to be a bomb led to the evacuation of homes and businesses in a one-block area of the borough on the late afternoon of April 11.

An examination of the duct-tape-wrapped package determined that it contained only the disassembled parts of an electronic tablet, according to the North East Police Department.

A review of surveillance video and other information led police to accuse a 24-year-old borough man of perpetrating a hoax.

Blake C.B. Gromley faces felony counts of terroristic threats and facsimile weapon of mass destruction-alarming the public or volunteer organization, as well as a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, on allegations he placed the suspicious package on Wall Street in North East, causing alarm.

North East police, in the criminal complaint filed against Gromley on Wednesday, did not address a possible motive for Gromley's accused actions.

According to information in Gromley's criminal complaint, emergency officials were notified shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 11 about a suspicious package that was found in the first block of Wall Street in the borough. Responding officers found a package about the size of a school textbook, wrapped in black duct tape and with wires sticking out, on the sidewalk near row apartments and a tavern, investigators wrote.

Police spoke at the scene to the person who called in the suspicious package and were told the caller picked the package up and carried it around the corner to Wall Street, where the caller cut into it with a knife and exposed electronic circuitry and wires, according to information in the complaint.

Police called in the local fire departments and the Erie Bureau of Police bomb squad and evacuated businesses and residences on the block, according to North East Police Chief Sean Lam and information in the complaint. A member of the Erie bomb squad determined by examining the package with a portable X-ray machine and by opening it that it contained electronic tablet parts but no explosives, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Residents were able to return home and businesses reopened by 7:45 p.m., according to a post on the North East Police Department's Facebook page.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that they reviewed surveillance video that showed a person later identified as Gromley dropping the package on the sidewalk and walking away before the package was discovered and reported.

