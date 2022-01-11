North East man charged after Erie police accuse him of intentionally ramming patrol vehicle

A North East man faces felony criminal mischief and other charges after Erie police accused him of intentionally ramming an unoccupied city police cruiser outside of the Erie police station late Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Saturday at 5:41 p.m. in the west lot of Erie City Hall outside of the police station. Police say that Ramon K. Harris, 38, was driving a 1994 Toyota Corolla heading east on West Seventh Street when he turned north into the lot near the intersection of Peach Street and crashed into the back of a police patrol vehicle that was parked facing the building.

The crash caused significant damage to both vehicles, police reported Monday afternoon.

The officer who was assigned to the police cruiser was inside the police station at the time of the crash. Harris was not injured, according to police.

Erie police posted a video of the crash on the bureau's Facebook page.

Erie 6th Ward District Judge Timothy Beveridge arraigned Harris Saturday night on a third-degree felony count of criminal mischief, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering and disorderly conduct, and a summary count of reckless driving.

Beveridge set bond at $5,000 and tentatively set Harris's preliminary hearing for Jan. 24.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police car crash: North East man accused of ramming police car in lot