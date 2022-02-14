North East man shot, killed by New York state trooper Saturday

A 38-year-old North East man was shot and killed by a New York state trooper Saturday in Buffalo during a traffic stop.

Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo reported James Huber was shot as he tried to flee police. Trooper Anthony Nigro, a 14-year veteran, was reaching into Huber's vehicle as Huber put the car into reverse, briefly dragging Nigro, who opened fire.

Huber died at the scene after his vehicle backed into a highway ramp and then overturned, New York State Police Maj. Carla Dirienzo said during a news conference, Spectrum 1 reported.

Huber's vehicle was spotted driving "erratically" on a Buffalo highway Saturday morning. Troopers attempted to stop Huber, who was driving at speeds up to 100 miles per hour. They ended their pursuit when Huber exited Interstate 90 in Buffalo and struck a squad car, Spectrum News 1 reported.

Huber's vehicle was spotted later on city streets by State Police. He was talking with people on the street when troopers approached. Dirienzo said Nigro suffered minor injuries and his body camera footage would be released to the public. But it was unclear why the trooper reached into Huber's vehicle, Spectrum News 1 reported.

"This morning one of our Troopers was involved in a deadly shooting of a motorist after a pursuit in Buffalo," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "I have directed the New York State Police to fully cooperate with the Attorney General's independent investigation. As we await a transparent and thorough review of the facts, our thoughts are with the victim's family and our Troopers."

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the Office of Special Investigation has opened an investigation into the incident pursuant to state law, which requires a review any time a law enforcement officer is involved in the death of a civilian.

