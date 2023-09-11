North East police seek suspect who used object to rob Kwik Fill station of cash

NORTH EAST — Police are searching for a masked suspect who used an object covered with a grocery bag to rob a Kwik Fill in the borough early Monday morning.

The robbery happened on Monday at about 2:55 a.m. at the Kwik Fill at 168 S. Lake St. According to North East police, an unknown male walked into the store and pressed an unknown object against the store clerk's side, then escorted the clerk to the back of the service counter. The suspect took about $200 from the store's register before fleeing on foot heading north on South Lake Street.

No known threats were made during the robbery and no one was injured, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, who was wearing a dark blue or black ski mask, a dark blue or black T-shirt, dark blue or black athletic shorts, and tan shoes. The object the suspect pressed against the clerk was held in the suspect's right and was covered with a plastic grocery-style bag, police reported.

Anyone with information that could assist North East police in the robbery investigation is asked to call 814-725-4407.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: North East police searching for suspect who robbed Kwik Fill of cash