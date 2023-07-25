North End eatery has liquor, food licenses suspended after co-owner charged in pastry shop shooting

The Boston Licensing Board has voted to suspend a North End restaurant’s license to serve alcohol and food after the eatery’s co-owner was arrested last week on charges in connection with a shooting outside of a popular pastry shop.

Monica’s Trattoria at 67 Prince Street won’t be able to serve customers alcohol and food until the licensing board has an opportunity to hold another hearing to transfer management away from owner Patrick Mendoza, according to city officials.

The board didn’t immediately set a date for the next hearing.

After spending days on the run, Officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit nabbed Mendoza on Friday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly opening fire outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street while riding a bicycle on July 12.

Mendoza has since been arraigned on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Suffolk County Assistant District Daniel Nucci said in court that Mendoza was aiming at a man who lived above the shop, a neighbor he had allegedly been feuding with for years.

“He fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, ‘It’s going to be quick. I’m going to kill you,’” Nucci said of Mendoza.

Mendoza is being held Friday without bail but a detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

