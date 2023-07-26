North End restaurant owner accused of firing gun at man due back in court

A North End restaurant owner is due back in court Wednesday after spending more than a week on the run.

Patrick Mendoza, the co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria in the North End, is accused of firing a gun at another man on July 12 outside Modern Pastry on Hanover Street.

Mendoza was arrested in Falmouth on Friday and has been held behind bars since his arraignment.

He will be back in court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing where a judge will determine if he is eligible for bail.

This comes after the Boston Licensing Board voted unanimously to suspend Monica’s Trattoria’s food and liquor licenses on Tuesday, essentially shutting the business down.

Those licenses won’t be reinstated - and the restaurant cannot serve food or liquor - until the board approves a new manager.

“This is a very heavily regulated industry and you simply must have a manager on record,” said Board Commissioner Keeana Saxon. “You have to cross the Ts and you have to dot the Is.”

Mendoza is facing several charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Mendoza stood behind a door, hiding his face during his arraignment Friday.

Prosecutors said Mendoza was specifically targeting a man who lives above Modern Pastry who he has allegedly feuded with for decades.

“He fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, ‘It’s going to be quick. I’m going to kill you,’” Suffolk County Assistant District Daniel Nucci said of Mendoza.

Mendoza is due back in Boston Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

