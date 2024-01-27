New North Eugene High School building faces months of repairs due to damage from ice storm

The new North Eugene High School building received damage caused by the ice storm the week of Jan. 14, affecting the school's fine arts rooms, including the theater.

The new North Eugene High building was heavily damaged by the area's record-breaking ice storm the week of Jan. 14.

Eugene School District 4J confirmed that the new North Eugene, which opened in fall 2023, had water intrusion caused by the ice storm. Jenna McCulley said the majority of the damage hit the fine arts department, including the band room, choir room and theater. The commons area also received water intrusion.

McCulley said contractors who had worked on the building quickly jumped into action to make repairs, noting they have been "amazing" throughout the process.

Despite the quick action, NEHS Theater had to cancel its performances of the play "Trap," which were scheduled for Jan. 24 through Jan. 26.

McCulley said the damages will take about a month to fully repair. 4J is working with the contractors and its insurance to determine what will be covered under warranty and any potential costs to the district.

Construction of the new high school began in fall 2020, following a $319.3 million bond passed in 2018 that approved the reconstruction of three aging school buildings.

