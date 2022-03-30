North Florida prison employee could face jail for misdemeanor guilty plea in Capitol riot

This photo of Jonathan Daniel Carlton holding a souvenir newspaper front was included in an FBI report called a statement of facts that was filed in federal court in Washington. The report said the image came from co-defendant Bradley Weeks' cell phone.

A North Florida prison employee has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Daniel Carlton, 46, from Union County could face a maximum of six months behind bars after admitting Tuesday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Carlton entered the plea as part of an agreement to settle four charges, all misdemeanors, filed after FBI agents identified him and a friend as being among hundreds of people who entered the Capitol illegally during demonstrations that temporarily stopped Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Carlton’s companion, Baker County resident Bradley Weeks, still faces a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a count that a USA Today tally of riot cases suggests was filed against at least 145 people.

Defendant said he did enter Capitol, didn't 'battle with anyone'

During a hearing held over Zoom, Carlton acknowledged entering the Capitol after a crowd of rioters assaulted or battled with police but his attorney, Richard Landes of Jacksonville Beach, stressed to Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan that “Mr. Carlton did not battle with anyone and did not assault anyone.”

Five people, including a police officer and a rioter shot by an officer, died during or soon after the chaos of the day when supporters of former President Donald Trump overran the Capitol.

A prosecution document called a statement of facts, filed early in the case, said that Carlton denied entering the building in one interview and later “indicated that he was embarrassed to have participated in the demonstration, appalled by the riot, and just wanted to distance himself from it.”

Carlton, who lives about 40 miles southwest of Jacksonville, has worked at New River Correctional Institution in Raiford but told the judge he had been “moved to the mailroom pending whatever outcome” his court case produces.

Hogan scheduled Carlton’s sentencing for June 29. The sentencing will follow preparation of a detailed report a judge would commonly consult for factors, like a defendant’s background, that a judge regularly weighs when deciding a sentence.

The reports are a staple of federal court routines, but Hogan said the demand for those has risen markedly as the court in Washington handles cases involving more than 800 riot defendants.

“We’re getting a little crowded,” the judge said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Capitol riot: Union County man pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge