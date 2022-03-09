🌱 North Fork Daily: $15K For Ukraine +Marking 2-Year COVID Road

Happy Wednesday, North Fork neighbors! If there was ever a moment that reminded you of everything good you loved about the North Fork, it was seeing the crowd that turned out for the "I Stand With Ukraine" event organized at the Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant in East Marion by chef and owner George Giannaris. Seeing all the familiar faces, coming together after being apart for so long due to the pandemic, so eager to step up and support a good cause, the way North Forkers have for generations — it was a beautiful sight. Thank you to this community, for being who you are. George said it best: "We are in the best part of the world!"

Also, Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed in Suffolk County, right here in Greenport. Here's a look back at that long and difficult journey, and at the stories that will stay with us forever — including a couple, Edward and Joan Porco, married for 43 years who lived together at Peconic Landing in Greenport and died four days apart from coronavirus. We will never forget them.

Until tomorrow. . . .

Chef's Menu, Created For Ukraine, Draws Crowd, Raises $15K: The community turned out in force to help the people of Ukraine. (North Fork Patch) 2 Years Since 1st Suffolk COVID-19 Case Reported, We Remember: Two years after the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Greenport, we reflect on the long journey and those loved ones lost along the way. (North Fork Patch) 3 Juveniles Charged With Burglary At Little Flower School: Police: The three juveniles were arrested early Monday, police said. (Patch) Town Calls For Public Participation In Airport's Next Steps: Here's your chance to weigh in on the plan to deactivate and privatize East Hampton Airport. (Patch) Documentary About 2013 Ukrainian Revolution Screens at Sag Harbor Cinema: "In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Sag Harbor Cinema will screen 'Maidan,' a documentary by renowned Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, on Sunday, March 13," the Sag Harbor Express reports. (Sag Harbor Express)

Today in North Fork:

Low Impact Aerobics Every Wed and Fri (10:00 AM)

BOE Budget Meeting - Southold Junior-Senior High School (7:00 PM)

BOE Budget Meeting - Southold UFSD (7:00 PM)

Agricultural Advisory Committee - Town of Southold Meetings (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Belle, Kristoff, and Perdita all went home this morning! Happy life sweet pups." (Facebook)

Southold Historical Museum: "Do you or anyone you know have any memorabilia from Southold’s summer colonies?" (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "Need help with homework? Free online tutoring for all grades and all subjects! All you need is a library card!" (Facebook)

Mattituck-Laurel Library: "Join us for a live cooking program with Chef Rob on Tuesday, March 22nd @ 5:30 p.m. We will be making shrimp with penne pasta and zucchini flatbread! Register on our website." (Facebook)





