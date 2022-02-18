🌱 North Fork Daily: Beloved IGA Staffer Bids Adieu + Plum Island

Good morning, North Fork, neighbors and friends! Today's top story epitomizes the meaning of what's best about our hometown. Stanley Pasko, who's worked at the Southold IGA for 33 years, is set to retire next week and return to Poland with his beloved wife and cat. I spoke to the many who love him, and who have worked beside him for so many years — and that sense of family, the bonds forged through years, through good times and bad, are what make the North Fork so very special. Everyone has a story about how he's made their children smile with special treats in the dairy section, with his kindness and dedication to his work. We will miss you, Stanley. Please don't forget to come back and visit us all.

Also in the news, the East Hampton Town board has voted to postpone its airport deactivation. We want to hear what you think. Email Lisa.Finn@patch.com with your comments.

It's going to get warmer today. Get out and enjoy our beautiful North Fork.

Until tomorrow. . .

First, today's weather:

Windy; a shower in the a.m.. High: 52 Low: 21.

Here are the top stories today on the North Fork:

Heartfelt Good-Bye To Retiring IGA Staffer: 'He's Like A Brother': Friends and co-workers are bidding farewell to Stanley Pasko, who's been a familiar face at the Southold IGA for 33 years. If you have a message for Stanley, send it to Lisa.Finn@patch.com for a followup story next week on his last day. (North Fork Patch) Luchacubano Opens Friday, Newest Offering From Lucharitos Owner: Marc LaMaina, owner of the popular Lucharitos locations, is set to unveil his newest offering Luchacubano, on Friday. (Patch) High Hopes For Imminent Plum Island Preservation: "As the U.S. Department of Homeland Security works on its $150 million project to close down the Plum Island Animal Disease Center by 2028 in preparation to move the research done there to a new facility in Manhattan, Kansas, there’s new hope this month that the future of the island will soon be decided," Beth Young writes in the East End Beacon. (East End Beacon) Town Votes To Delay Closure Of East Hampton Airport: The town has decided to postpone deactivation of the East Hampton Airport until 11:59 p.m. on May 17, officials said. (Patch) North Fork Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Weekend: Here's what to do around town in the coming days. (North Fork Patch)

Story continues









Today's North Fork Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at Verizon. They're building the fastest 5G network in the country. To learn how 5G is going to change life for you and your community — and to get access to this amazing technology — click here. And thank you Verizon for sponsoring this community resource in North Fork!

Today in North Fork:

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyard (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Riley went home! Riley went home! Happy life, sweet girl!" (Facebook)

Southold Jr/Sr High School: "Yesterday, Madam Meyer, Señora Luce, and middle and high school students presented the 6th grade with their language options of French and Spanish!" (Instagram)

Greenport Village: "Hey! Kids skate free on Sunday! Wahooo! Thanks Friends of Mitchell Park and Village of Greenport!" (Facebook)

Southold Jr/Sr High School: "This event, organized by the Koke Family, will be the last plunge into Southold Bay! Register online to plunge for a cure! Fightcf.cff.org/plunge" (Instagram)

Southold Jr/Sr High School: "Jon Pritikin will have a follow-up event tonight! We encourage all interested students and families to attend." (Instagram)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Both our Southold and Riverhead location are in need of wet and dry cat food. If you are able to, please refer to our Amazon Wish List to have some sent to either facility, or you may drop off." (Facebook)

Mattituck-Laurel Library: "There is still room in this program. Contact the library to get in on the fun!! Call to sign-up for a slot now! 631-298-4134 line 2." (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "The Southold Library has FREE Covid-19 home tests available!" (Facebook)

Dl, Neighbor: "The Activity Connection grand opening! Come join us weekdays for fun and more!Questions? Call 631-281-0241" (Patch)

Karla Aguilera, Neighbor: "Hello, we are a couple looking for a caretaker, house or pet sitter job. We can provide excellent local references." (Patch)

Debra, Neighbor: "The Cutchogue New Suffolk Park district commissioners will be holding a meeting on Wednesday February 23 at 6 p.m. in the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free library. This meeting is a public meeting so it’s open to all residents." (Patch)

Cathy, Neighbor: "Hi. I’m in search of a tile guy. I’m doing a house renovation in Southold. There’s a good bit of tile work involved. Hoping for someone with a good eye, who’s not over the moon on $. Greatly appreciate any suggestions!" (Patch)

Diane Silvers, Neighbor: "Looking for a swim instructor to teach two female adults at Stirling Cove pool in Greenport this summer." (Patch)

Nancy M, Neighbor: "Looking for old unwanted vinyl records." (Patch)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Gigs & services:

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)

Services available in your Home or Wellness Retreats. (Details)

Add your gig or service

Job listings:

Other classifieds:

Loving the North Fork Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

Alrighty, you're all good for today. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch