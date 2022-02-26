🌱 North Fork Daily: CDC's Mask News + Altercation, Arrest: PD
Happy Saturday, North Fork friends and neighbors! As we kick off the weekend, Patch wants to know what you have to say about the affordable housing situation on the North Fork. The Mattituck Laurel Civic Association’s February meeting focuses on the topic, with a Zoom meeting on Monday. Please send your thoughts on affordable housing to Lisa.Finn@patch.com for possible use in Monday's article.
Enjoy the weekend!
Here are the top stories today in North Fork:
Man Chases Employees With Knife, Injures 1: Police: He began waving a knife at employees during an altercation, injuring one, police said. (North Fork Patch)
Man Charged With DWI After Leaving The Scene Of A Crash: Police: The incident took place in Greenport, police said. (North Fork Patch)
Man Found Sleeping In Car, Engine Running, Charged With DWI: PD: He was in the car asleep with the engine running and the keys in the ignition, police said. (North Fork Patch)
Dan's Best of the Best 2021 Winners: North Fork Restaurants: See who won top honors (Dan's Papers)
CDC Updates COVID Mask Guidelines: What It Means In New York: Gov. Kathy Hochul still has not made a decision on masks in schools. (North Fork Patch)
From my notebook:
