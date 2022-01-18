🌱 North Fork Daily: Child Dies After Crash: PD + Greenport Skate

Happy Tuesday, North Fork friends. A crowd turned out this weekend to celebrate the charm of Greenport, heading to the ice rink at Mitchell Park for a free skate marked by music and laughter. Hearts were heavy Monday as we learned that the little Riverhead girl critically injured in a Flanders crash Thursday has died. And together, we prepare for a candelight vigil in Greenport tonight to honor the life of beloved teacher Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta, who died suddenly Saturday. Life is so fragile — take the time today to tell the ones you love just what they mean to you. Stay safe, stay warm, and find joy in this beautiful place we all call home. Until tomorrow. . . .

First, today's weather:

Sunny, windy and colder. High: 34 Low: 22.

Greenport Schools 'will never be the same,' following passing of beloved teacher - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times) A vigil will be held for Cindy Goldsmith-Agosta tonight at Greenport High School. 4-Year-Old Dies After Mother High On Drugs Crashes SUV: Cops (Patch) Hearts are broken across the East End at the loss of a 4-year-old whose mother has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said. North Fork Events Calendar: See What's Happening This Week (North Fork Patch) Don't miss a minute of the fun. Greenport Alive With Music, Laughter During Free Skate: WATCH (North Fork Patch) Watch the video and see the happy skaters in Greenport this weekend. Latest Dogs, Cats, Pets Up For Adoption In North Fork Area (North Fork Patch) You know you want one! New Job Listings In And Around North Fork (North Fork Patch) If you're out of work, look no further. East End: Cooperage Inn pot pies (News 12 Bronx) Yumm. Wading River, a 'storybook suburbia,' draws homebuyers seeking room to grow (Newsday) The secret is out about our bucolic little piece of heaven. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 15 (Press Release Desk) See where cases stand today.

northforker: "On the North Fork in February, oysters aren’t merely bar food, they’re aphrodisiacs, and just one component of a successful Valentine’s Day." (Instagram)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Loki is going to a happy new home! We are so excited for you to have all the love and toys you deserve! We wish you a happy life!" (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "No-Sew Knotted Blankets. For those who didn’t get to finish, I you hope enjoy completing these beautiful blankets at home. Perfect for this chilly weather. Stay warm! ❄️#cutchogue #newsuffolk #cnsflibrary #teenprogramming #tweenprogrammi..." (Facebook)

Southold Historical Museum: "Please join us for an exciting virtual lecture: "Looking Back on 130 Years of Golf." Register at: https://www.southoldhistorical.org/upcoming" (Facebook)

North Fork Women: "Handy Covid Info | Annual Meeting 1/29 - https://mailchi.mp/northforkwo... North Fork Women's Annual Meeting is on 1/29 at 4pm via zoom. Please send us an email to request handouts for items we will be going over." (Facebook)





