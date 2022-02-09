🌱 North Fork Daily: Chili + Missing Dog + Child Porn Cases: DOJ

Good morning, North Fork friends and neighbors. Here's a rundown of what's happening in our corner of the world today. The community is still out searching for a lost foster dog; if you see Dozer, please call and help get him home safely. Also, the cases are ongoing for two men facing child pornography charges, federal officials and court documents say. And if you're looking for a fun day out, the Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off is coming soon.

First, today's weather:

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 39 Low: 35.

Here are the top stories today in North Fork:

Cases Ongoing For 2 North Fork Men Charged With Child Porn: Court (North Fork Patch) Court proceedings are scheduled for March for two North Fork men charged in two separate cases involving child pornography charges, online court dockets and federal officials say. Search Continues For Missing Foster Dog Who Doesn't Know His Name (North Fork Patch) The search continues for Dozer, a foster dog who went missing just one day after leaving the shelter. Here's what to do if you see him. Annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off Set To Spice Things Up (North Fork Patch) A favorite event on the North Fork is back. Suffolk Theater Presents Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees THE ZOMBIES (Broadway World) "Iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies are coming to Riverhead to celebrate their long-awaited Induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a new album in the works and their 2022 "Life Is A Merry-Go-Round" Tour", according to Broadway World. North Fork Dream Home: A pied-à-terre for the mariner in you (Northforker) "Set in the heart of Greenport Village with the harbor as your backdrop, salt air fills this second-floor two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo," according to the Northforker.





Story continues

Today in North Fork:

Long Island’s Firsts: Making History in Our Own Backyard (6:00 PM)

Var Girls Basketball, Home vs. Pierson/ BH (6:00 PM)

Agricultural Advisory Committee - Town of Southold Meetings (7:00 PM)

Long Island's First: Making History on Zoom (7:00 PM)

PTSA General Meeting - Mattituck Junior-Senior High School (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Puppies, puppies, puppies. We have puppies! Look at these little faces! Do you want one of these little faces to be a part of your family? Please stop into our Riverhead location! Also you can give us a call at (631) 765-1811 ex 2!" (Facebook)

northforker: "Dare we say it, winter sunsets are our favorite? #nofo #northforker #northfork #greenport #northforksunsets 📸: @kaitlynburke1" (Instagram)

Mattituck-Laurel Library: "Learn about and then create your own Domroo Drum with Judy Wilson." (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "Come join Miss Penny for an easy, fun and cute craft perfect for Valentine’s Day! Having trouble registering? No problem, just email Miss Penny penny@southoldlibrary.org #nosewheartpillows #nosewcrafts #valentinesdaycrafts." (Facebook)









Job listings:

