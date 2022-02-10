🌱 North Fork Daily: Elbow East Sale + Life-Saving Gift + Athlete

Good morning, North Fork neighbors and friends! One of the happiest things I can do as a reporter and editor is to tell the story of someone who faced an incredible challenge and now, can look to the future with joy. Today, we have the story of Maryann Palumbo, who, while in desperate need of a kidney, turned to social media for help. The community rallied around her and this week, she celebrated one year since her life-saving transplant. A story of inspiration and hope.

Also today, news that the iconic Elbow East will see its last weekend, closing after Super Bowl Sunday. The owners of a Montauk eatery are set to close on the property next week.

And finally, here's a shout out for a Mattituck athlete who scored his 1,000th career point. Congratulations.

Stay warm and safe. Until tomorrow. . .

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and breezy. High: 47 Low: 32.

Here are the top stories on the North Fork today:

Elbow East To Be Sold To Owner Of Montauk Eatery (North Fork Patch) This weekend will be the last for Elbow East as the family behind a popular Montauk eatery readies to close on the property next week. LI Woman Celebrates 1 Year Since Kidney Transplant: 'I Feel Free' (North Fork Patch) It's been one year since Maryann Palumbo received the gift of her future and in this uplifting post, she shares her experience with the hometown who rallied around her during her time of great need. Mattituck Senior Wows Crowd, Scores 1,000th Career Point (North Fork Patch) He is only the third student athlete in the school's history to achieve the honor. Chocolate Workshop - Valentine's Edition (Northforker) Painting on chocolate. Can you spell delicous? East End Food Institute's Indoor Farmers Market (Northforker) See what' s set to unfold this Saturday at the popular destination.









Today's North Fork Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Story continues

Today in North Fork:

Var Boys Basketball, Home vs. Smithtown Christian (6:15 PM)

Small Ensembles Concert - Southold Junior-Senior High School (7:30 PM)

Small Ensembles Concert - Southold UFSD (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Sneakers is lounging and patiently waiting to meet you. Come and visit our cats today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.!" (Facebook)

Mattituck-Laurel Library: "Learn about and then create your own Domroo Drum with Judy Wilson." (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "Come join Miss Penny for an easy, fun and cute craft perfect for Valentine’s Day!" (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Gigs & services:

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)

Add your gig or service

Job listings:

Loving the North Fork Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll see you back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update!

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to hear from you all.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch