🌱 North Fork Daily: Friends Help Man Hurt In Crash + Tarot, Wine

Hi, North Fork! Get bundled up because it's going to be a cold one. Despite the frigid temps, the warm-hearted community continues to come together to help a man badly injured in last week's Mattituck crash. And, the battle against the coronavirus continues. Plus, enjoy some wine and take a peek into the future with a tarot card reading. See you all tomorrow!

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and frigid. High: 19 Low: 10.

Here are the top stories in North Fork today:

  1. Tarot Card Reading at Bridge Lane Wine (Northforker)

  2. Watercolors & Wine (Northforker)

  3. Southold searching for new town attorney; Board reappoints comptroller - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times)

  4. Friends Help 'Wonderful Neighbor' Badly Hurt In Mattituck Crash (North Fork Patch)

  5. North Fork Weekday Events: See What's Happening In The Area (North Fork Patch)

  6. North Fork Area Pets Up For Adoption (North Fork Patch)

  7. North Fork Area Job Openings: See The Latest (North Fork Patch)

  8. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 8 (Press Release Desk)

  9. Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested For DWI After Westhampton Crash (27east.com)

  10. Romanelli, Douglass among The Suffolk Times People of the Year - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times)







Today in North Fork:

  • Board of Education Mtg., 7 pm - Riverhead Csd (12:00 AM)

  • Tai Chi/ Qigong Every Tues. and Thurs. Live Zoom Classes (10:00 AM)

  • Sticky Snowmen - preschool - Mattituck - Laurel Library (1:00 PM)

  • Intro to Morningstar: A Free Investment Research Tool (2:00 PM)

  • LEGO Enginering Grades 2-6 - Mattituck - Laurel Library (4:00 PM)

  • College planning night for Juniors - Southold UFSD (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

  • The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Billy has found his forever home on the North Fork! Happy life! #happylifenfawl" (Facebook)

  • The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Our very own super puppy Ironman has a new beautiful family to receive all the love, treats, and toys any super pup would be lucky to have! We wish you the best! #happylife #nfawl🐾" (Facebook)

  • Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Stuffed Animal Sleepover! 😀😀😀" (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! I'll see you soon.

Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. Please feel free to always send an email at Lisa.Finn@patch.com and to comment on the stories you see here. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to meet you all.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch

