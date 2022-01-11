🌱 North Fork Daily: Friends Help Man Hurt In Crash + Tarot, Wine
Hi, North Fork! Get bundled up because it's going to be a cold one. Despite the frigid temps, the warm-hearted community continues to come together to help a man badly injured in last week's Mattituck crash. And, the battle against the coronavirus continues. Plus, enjoy some wine and take a peek into the future with a tarot card reading. See you all tomorrow!
First, today's weather:
Mostly sunny and frigid. High: 19 Low: 10.
Here are the top stories in North Fork today:
Tarot Card Reading at Bridge Lane Wine (Northforker)
Watercolors & Wine (Northforker)
Southold searching for new town attorney; Board reappoints comptroller - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times)
Friends Help 'Wonderful Neighbor' Badly Hurt In Mattituck Crash (North Fork Patch)
North Fork Weekday Events: See What's Happening In The Area (North Fork Patch)
North Fork Area Pets Up For Adoption (North Fork Patch)
North Fork Area Job Openings: See The Latest (North Fork Patch)
Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 8 (Press Release Desk)
Off-Duty Police Officer Arrested For DWI After Westhampton Crash (27east.com)
Romanelli, Douglass among The Suffolk Times People of the Year - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times)
Today in North Fork:
Board of Education Mtg., 7 pm - Riverhead Csd (12:00 AM)
Tai Chi/ Qigong Every Tues. and Thurs. Live Zoom Classes (10:00 AM)
Sticky Snowmen - preschool - Mattituck - Laurel Library (1:00 PM)
Intro to Morningstar: A Free Investment Research Tool (2:00 PM)
LEGO Enginering Grades 2-6 - Mattituck - Laurel Library (4:00 PM)
College planning night for Juniors - Southold UFSD (7:00 PM)
From my notebook:
The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Billy has found his forever home on the North Fork! Happy life! #happylifenfawl" (Facebook)
The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Our very own super puppy Ironman has a new beautiful family to receive all the love, treats, and toys any super pup would be lucky to have! We wish you the best! #happylife #nfawl🐾" (Facebook)
Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Stuffed Animal Sleepover! 😀😀😀" (Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
JMP Auto Detailing —
D&J Concepts — (Visit Website)
Events:
AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)
East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)
Announcements:
Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)
Gigs & services:
Reiki Sessions now available (Home or Office) (Details)
Animal Communication & AnimalReiki (Details)
Loving the North Fork Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:
Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe
Get your local business listed in front of readers
Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com
Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! I'll see you soon.
— Lisa Finn
About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. Please feel free to always send an email at Lisa.Finn@patch.com and to comment on the stories you see here. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to meet you all.
This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch