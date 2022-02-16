🌱 North Fork Daily: Geese Impact Environment + Dream Home

Happy Wednesday, North Fork friends and neighbors. What do you think of Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski's plan to extend the goose-hunting season and increase the bag limit, to help mitigate the impacts on the environment? We want to hear from you. Please email Lisa.Finn@patch.com with your thoughts.

Not as cold, becoming breezy. High: 44 Low: 42.

Here are the top stories in North Fork today:

Lawmaker Wants To Extend Goose Hunting Season, Increase Bag Limit: Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski would like to extend the goose hunting season and increase the bag limit to held reduce the harmful impacts of geese on the environment. (North Fork Patch Mashomack hosts scavenger hunt — Activity for kids on Winter Break week: Make some memories with the kids during their break. (Shelter Island Reporter) Puppy, Shucker, Believed Stolen From Car: The puppy was either taken or let out of its a vehicle while his owner said he was picking up a takeout order on the East End. Have you seen Shucker? (Patch) Justin Harris Brings A Love for Theater Back Home - The Sag Harbor Express (sagharborexpress.com) A familiar face on local stages is making his hometown proud. North Fork Dream Home: East Marion new-build has us dreaming of summer: Take a look at this beauty. (Northforker)





Today in North Fork:

northforker: "Oh hello, second winter. #nofo #northforker #northfork #mattituck #peconicbay: @michelinadafonte" (Instagram)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Marlow has been in the shelter for 40 days today. He is still looking for his furrever valentine. Come to our Southold location and make his day by bringing him treats or a new toy. Who knows, maybe you’ll fall in love." (Facebook)

Greenport Village: "Annual Greenport Fire Dept Washington’s Day Parade this Saturday, February 19th at 1 p.m. Join us in celebrating our volunteer fire departments from across Long Island! A great time for the whole family!" (Facebook)

Cutchogue Fire Department: "Looking Back - February 15, 1928 - CFD Begins 94 years of Service to the community. The United Fire Company No. 1 of the Cutchogue Fire Department was organized on February 15, 1928, with 56 charter members present at its first meeting." (Facebook)









Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)

