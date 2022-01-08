🌱 North Fork Daily: Help find Jax + Health Care Worker Booster

Patch apologies that North Fork Daily has been absent the past few days. After a slight change, we are back in action! My name is Diane Witek and I will be taking over as your host of the Daily. Thank you, Jackie, for awesome reporting!

First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 31, low: 18.

Here are the top stories today in North Fork:

Help find Jax! Jax, is a white-haired 6-year-old Bichon/Yorkshire Terrier mix; weighing about 10 lbs. and he is lost. He was last seen around noon Thursday on Cedarfields Drive in Greenport. If you see Jax, call 631-902-9294. A reward is offered for his return. (North Fork Patch) Ever wonder how to disinfect your N95 mask? A graduate student from Stony Brook University, John Yuen, discovered that a N95 mask can be disinfected via dry heat ovens without compromising the fit. "Our study demonstrated that treatment of N95 face masks using dry heat was sufficient to inactivate COVID-19, while preserving the ability of these masks to filter aerosolized particles for potentially exposed workers," Dr. Kenneth Shroyer, lead author and pathology professor at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, said in a statement. (Long Island Business News) On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is "cautiously optimistic" that hospitalizations are beginning to plateau after the holiday COVID-19 surge. However, she announced that she is seeking to require all hospital health care workers to receive a booster shot. New York was the first state to mandate vaccinations for health care workers, and now, Hochul said that effort will continue with her efforts to require that health care workers be boosted within two weeks of eligibility, with no test-out option and only medical exemptions. (East Hampton Patch)

Today in North Fork:

I'm Turning 65: What do I need to do? (Noon)

Snow Bunnies with Sweetbriar Nature Center for Families. (1 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Southold PTA: "We want to congratulate Dylan and his amazing family for this award. There is no better athlete and example to us all! Congratulations Dylan! 💚" (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "To register for this program, call the library at 631-734-6360 or click here to register online: https://libraryaware.com/2FVZ6H." (Facebook)

