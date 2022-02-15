🌱 North Fork Daily: Local Dancer Heads To Bolshoi + Debris Fire

Good morning, North Fork neighbors and friends! As a mom whose son is an actor, I know firsthand the importance of the arts in shaping young lives. My son Billy spent many years onstage on the East End, and has happy memories of working with Peter John Gwiazda, when he was just a little boy at the North Fork Community Theatre. Anyone who's met Peter, now a 10th grader in high school, has known from the first that he's dedicated and has talent far beyond his years. And now, he's been accepted to the Bolshoi Ballet's summer intensive program — and the North Fork couldn't be more proud to see him shine.

Also in the news today, the Cutchogue Fire Department quickly extinguished a debris fire near the transfer station Saturday. Thank you to our heroes, for always being there to protect us all.

Plenty of sun. High: 29 Low: 19.

Familiar Face On Local Stages Accepted Into Prestigious Bolshoi: A talented young performer well-known on East End stages since he was a small child is now set to wow on an international canvas: Peter John Gwiazda, a 10th grader at Greenport High School, was selected for the six-week Bolshoi Ballet summer intensive program in New York City.(North Fork Patch) North Fork Chocolate Company Delivers Sweet Treats for Valentine's Day: "The season of shortages stretched all the way into Valentine's Day, but one local chocolate shop was ready to go," News 12 reports. (News 12 Bronx) North Fork Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Week: The weather is supposed to warm up; see what's happening in our corner of the world this week. (North Fork Patch) Fire Breaks Out Near Town Transfer Facility: PD: Thank you to the Cutchogue Fire Department for quickly extinguishing the debris fire, which did not spread. (North Fork Patch) Dering Harbor Board Meets on Demolition of House: The board weighed in on the proposed demolition. (Shelter Island Reporter; subscription required)

Tai Chi / Qigong Classes (10:00 AM)

Town Board Regular Meeting - Town of Southold Meetings (7:00 PM)

Prevent the Events: Be Heart Smart on Zoom (7:00 PM)

Board Meeting - Regular Meeting - Greenport UFSD (7:00 PM)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Look at this face! Miss Coraline is ready for a forever home! If you would love to visit her please visit our Riverhead location!" (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Looking for new books? Join us at the Friends of the Library Pop-Up Booksale, next Sunday, February 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; also running March 6 and 20." (Facebook)

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)

— Lisa Finn

