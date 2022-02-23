🌱 North Fork Daily: Master Teacher + Free COVID-19 Tests

Welcome back, North Fork neighbors and friends! We're proud today to share in the news that a Southold science teacher and varsity football coach has received statewide recognition, named a Master Teacher. We have incredibly dedicated educators at our North Fork schools and the honor is greatly deserved.

Also, if you're in need of free COVID-19 rapid tests, they'll be available on Monday at two locations in Southold Town.

Southold Educator Earns Statewide Master Teacher Recognition: A Southold middle school science teacher and varsity football coach has received statewide recognition. (North Fork Patch) Free Rapid COVID-19 Tests Distributed In Southold: The tests will be available in two locations in Southold Town on Monday. Here's where to find them. (North Fork Patch) These North Fork summer camps are being offered in 2022: Summer is coming soon; here's a look at some summer camps from our friends at the Northforker. (Northforker) Pared down affordable housing project in Cutchogue back on table: What do you think of the plan? A plan for affordable housing in Cutchogue is back.(Suffolk Times; subscription required) Mattituck proposes $42.8M school budget, new capital reserve fund: See what the budget entails here. (Suffolk Times; subscription required)

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council: "Another book recommended by Mariella Ostroski of the Local History Room at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library as part of our celebration of Black History Month- read a book! series." (Facebook)

Greenport Village: "Interesting lecture about a historic whaling family from the North Fork." (Facebook)

