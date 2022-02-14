🌱 North Fork Daily: Missing Dog Found Safe + Valentine's Day

Good morning, North Fork friends and neighbors! The happiest of news: Dozer, a lost foster dog, was found this weekend, just before the snow fell. He's safe and happy now back at the shelter. Thank you to the wonderful community and volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring him back safely after almost two weeks.

Also, it's Valentine's Day. Make sure to visit some of our wonderful local businesses and eateries to make the day special for the one you love.

As we dig out from yet another snow this morning, stay warm and safe. Until tomorrow. . .

First, today's weather:

Colder with decreasing clouds. High: 26 Low: 16.

Here are the top stories today in North Fork:

Missing Dog, Dozer, Found Safe After Almost 2 Weeks (North Fork Patch) Dozer, missing for almost two weeks after only one day at a foster home, is safe and sound at the League. Podcast: Dan Talks with Florence Rolston MD, OB-GYN: She is also a board member of the North Fork Breast Health Coalition (Dan's Papers) One Minute on the North Fork: Valentine's Day at Disset Chocolate: "Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day," the Northforker says. (Northforker) Wow House: $1.2M 18th Century Orient 'Petty Homestead': This house has so much incredible history, including 44 original windows. (North Fork Patch) Island Profile: Stacy Soloviev has a vision of the future for some of the Island's iconic businesses (Shelter Island Reporter) "When Stacey stepped onto the wide wrap-around porch at The Chequit on Shelter Island, shortly before it was to be sold at auction, she took one look at the view of Dering Harbor, and was a goner, she said." A great profile from our friends at the Shelter Island Reporter.





Today on the North Fork:

Brooklyn Soft Style Pretzels for Families Chef Rob Grab and Go (10:00 AM)

BOARD MEETING - Mattituck - Laurel Library (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "FOUND. Four goats were picked up today on Soundview Avenue in Mattituck. Three females and one male. They are safe and sound at our Southold location." (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "So proud of The Sassy Sleuths! They studied and competed hard last night at Advanced Battle of the Books! Congratulations to all the teams for a job well done!" (Facebook)

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council: "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! When we think of the elaborately decorated and often sickeningly sweet Valentine’s day cards for the Victorian era, it’s hard for us to imagine that during the same period, the often cruel, sarcastic, and insulting 'Vinegar Valentines' were just as popular." (Facebook)

Donna G., Neighbor: "Looking for a plumber on North Fork. Reliable and won't drain my bank account." (Patch)

Lisa Moeller, Neighbor: "I am looking for a someone to teach swimming to my grandkids in our pool this summer? If anyone knows anyone who gives lessons I would appreciate the referral.Thanks!" (Patch)









