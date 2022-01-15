🌱 North Fork Daily: Owners Hope To Save Iconic Barn + Free Skate

Hi, North Fork friends and neighbors! There's a story today that resonates with all of us who treasure all that makes the North Fork special. An iconic barn in Laurel has deteriorated over time and its owners, who treasure its rich history, are searching for a way to save it. Residents are rallying to help. Also on this frosty weekend, kids and teens can enjoy a free skate Sunday at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Stay warm, stay safe, and soak up the beauty of a winter North Fork weekend.

First, today's weather:

Breezy and much colder. High: 21 Low: 11. Here comes the Big Chill.

Here are the top stories today in North Fork:





Today in North Fork:

AARP Driver Safety - Southold Free Library (8:00 AM)

Celebrating The Great American Songbook (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

northforker: "Name a prettier place to live, we’ll wait. #nofo #northfork #northforker #greenport #wintersunset 📸: @kaitlynburke1" (Instagram)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "This is a happy day! Roxy was found emaciated on the streets of Georgia. She made her way here last week and now she has a new amazing family to love and spoil her. (Facebook)

Cutchogue Fire Department: "Our first day was a huge success. Thank you to everyone who came out. CFD is continuing to Host Covid-19 Vaccinations - TODAY & Tomorrow January 14-15th - Public Welcome / Walk-ins are Welcome. (Facebook)

Southold Historical Museum: "Back in the early 1900s, ice boating was a popular pastime during the cold winter months. There were several ice boat clubs on Long Island, including the Orient Ice Yacht Club and the Lake Ronkonkoma Ice Boat and Yacht Club. (Facebook)

Greenport UFSD: "Congratulations Melanie! Well deserved." (Facebook)

Greenport UFSD:Facebook)

Story continues





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

Add your announcement

For sale:

Vintage Norman Miller Bikini wire chairs and table (Details)

Vinyl Records for Sale (Details)

Add your item

Gigs & services:

Loving the North Fork Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at lisa.finn@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday off right! I'll see you soon.

— Lisa Finn

About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard.I can't wait to hear from all of you.

This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch