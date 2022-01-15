🌱 North Fork Daily: Owners Hope To Save Iconic Barn + Free Skate
Hi, North Fork friends and neighbors! There's a story today that resonates with all of us who treasure all that makes the North Fork special. An iconic barn in Laurel has deteriorated over time and its owners, who treasure its rich history, are searching for a way to save it. Residents are rallying to help. Also on this frosty weekend, kids and teens can enjoy a free skate Sunday at Mitchell Park in Greenport. Stay warm, stay safe, and soak up the beauty of a winter North Fork weekend.
First, today's weather:
Breezy and much colder. High: 21 Low: 11. Here comes the Big Chill.
Here are the top stories today in North Fork:
Free Skate Sunday For Kids, Teens In Greenport (North Fork Patch)
Owners Of Iconic Barn Treasure Its History, Hope To See It Saved (North Fork Patch)
Building back the cheerleading tower at Riverhead (Newsday)
Eastport lands itself an Argentinian barbecue eatery (Greater Long Island)
North Fork-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data (North Fork Patch)
Sylvester Manor awarded major grant (Shelter Island Reporter)
Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 12 (Press Release Desk)
Oral history project planned for East Marion, Restaurant undergoing changes - The Suffolk Times (Suffolk Times)
Jamesport Manor to reopen later this year with casual fare and a new name (Northforker)
North Fork Open Houses: Six listings for the week of Jan. 15 (Northforker)
Today in North Fork:
AARP Driver Safety - Southold Free Library (8:00 AM)
Celebrating The Great American Songbook (2:00 PM)
From my notebook:
northforker: "Name a prettier place to live, we’ll wait. #nofo #northfork #northforker #greenport #wintersunset 📸: @kaitlynburke1" (Instagram)
The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "This is a happy day! Roxy was found emaciated on the streets of Georgia. She made her way here last week and now she has a new amazing family to love and spoil her. (Facebook)
Cutchogue Fire Department: "Our first day was a huge success. Thank you to everyone who came out. CFD is continuing to Host Covid-19 Vaccinations - TODAY & Tomorrow January 14-15th - Public Welcome / Walk-ins are Welcome. (Facebook)
Southold Historical Museum: "Back in the early 1900s, ice boating was a popular pastime during the cold winter months. There were several ice boat clubs on Long Island, including the Orient Ice Yacht Club and the Lake Ronkonkoma Ice Boat and Yacht Club. (Facebook)
Greenport UFSD: "Congratulations Melanie! Well deserved." (Facebook)
Greenport UFSD:Facebook)
