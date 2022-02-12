🌱 North Fork Daily: Plum Island + Hochul Kicks Off Wind Energy

Good morning, North Fork neighbors and friends. The time is now for Plum Island's future to be decided. A "mega donor" has come forward who may prove critical in shaping the future of Plum Island. But with the Department of Homeland Security set to shutter the facility in coming years, next steps need to be decided. What would you like to see happen on Plum Island? Send your thoughts to Lisa.Finn@patch.com.

It's going to be a beautiful day today on the North Fork. Get out and enjoy the sunshine!

First, today's weather:

Breezy in the afternoon. High: 51 Low: 30.

Here are the top stories on the North Fork today:

Plum Island Plans Up For Decision, Possible 'Mega Donor' Aboard: Environmental advocates said the time is now to decide Plum Island's future, with the clock ticking. A "mega donor" may want to help shepherd Plum Island forward. (North Fork Patch) What to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 11–15, 2022 (Dan's Papers) Here's what to do in our corner of the world this weekend. Construction Begins On NY's 1st Wind Project Off Montauk Coast: The South Fork Wind Project is slated to create 130 megawatts of power, enough for 70K+ homes; eliminate 6 million tons of carbon emissions, said Gov. Kathy Hochul, who kicked off the new project on the East End Friday. (Patch) 'Save Mattituck Inlet' effort grows with campaign against Strong's Marine proposal: The controversy surrounding a new proposal for Strong's Marine continues to swirl. (Suffolk Times; subscription required) North Fork Open Houses: Eight listings for the week of Feb. 12: See what's available to view, if you're looking to live where others vacation. (Northforker)





Today in North Fork:

CHOCOLATE Workshop VALENTINE'S Edition (11:00 AM)

The Sommelier Experience at Sannino Vineyard (11:00 AM)

For the Love of Beer Valentine's Day Event (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "FOUND: Older female shepherd mix found last night around 3 a.m. near the cross section of Northville Turnpike and Sound Ave. If you have any owner information please call 631-765-1821 Extension 2." (Facebook)

Cutchogue Fire Department: "Local Boy Scouts Visit CFD On Wednesday evening, 12 members of the Mattituck-Cutchogue Boy Scout Scout Pack #39, had the opportunity to visit the Cutchogue Fire Department to work on their merit badge." (Facebook)

Southold Historical Museum: "Affectionately called Franklin Mile Markers, a largely intact set of stone markers running from Laurel to Orient Point still stand today. The markers tracked the passing miles for travelers to follow." (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Meet our first Advanced Battle of the Books team, the Cutchogue Sassy Sleuths. Good luck on your Battle Competition this Saturday night. You are amazing." (Facebook)

Southold PTA: "SHS had their Select Choir, Band, & Orchestra Performances last night! Congratulations to all of the kids and especially the talented Seniors!" (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "Making no sew heart pillows with the teens" (Facebook)

Maria Sattler, Neighbor: "Can anyone recommend someone to do decking - reliable and won't break the bank?" (Patch)

