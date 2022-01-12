🌱 North Fork Daily: Pop-Up Vaccination Pod + Kids' Library Fun

Hi, North Fork! It's going to be a bit warmer after the past frosty days. With Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases has multiplied dramatically due to the omicron variant and okaying counties to forego contact tracing, the Cutchogue Fire Department is hosting a pop-up vaccination event. Adults and kids needing their first shots and those needing boosters are all welcome. Also on the North Fork, the story of a fun library sleepover for stuffed animals is sure to make the kids smile — show them the photos as you read them a bedtime story!

Pop-Up Vaccination Pod Coming To Cutchogue Firehouse (North Fork Patch) Here's a chance to get vaccinated that's open to adults, kids, and those needing boosters. The event takes place this week over three different days. Coronavirus-Related Hospitalizations At 43% Statewide: Hochul (Patch) Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that 43 percent of hospitalizations statewide were due to the coronavirus, but offered the first "glimpse of hope" as cases reflected a decline for the first time since the winter surge swept the nation. Also, Hochul said that counties no longer have to require contact tracing and provided a new website for all the quarantine and isolation info you need if you test positive. North Fork Area Real Estate Roundup (North Fork Patch) Take a look at what's on the market. Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 11, 2022 (Shelter Island Reporter) Three ways to get your hot chocolate fix on the North Fork this winter (Northforker) Who can resist? And what's better than a steaming cup of cocoa as you head out for a frosty beach walk on the Sound? Shelter Island Dream Home: Well-preserved legacy estate on nearly 23 acres (Northforker). This one's a beauty; check it out. Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Case Update For January 9 (Press Release Desk)

Storytime Yoga - Southold Free Library (9:00 AM)

Low Impact Aerobics Every Wednesday and Friday Live Zoom Classes (10:00 AM)

CANASTA - Southold Free Library (11:30 AM)

Knitwits - Southold Free Library (3:00 PM)

Broadway Musicals 2010-2019 - Southold Free Library (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "This sweet senior needs a home." (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Wow! What a Fun Night the Stuffed Animals had at the Library Sleepover!!! 😴 💤 😴" (Facebook)

Southold Historical Museum: "Thanks to all who came in and visited our Treasure Exchange. We will be closed until March. In the meantime, feel free to come in and browse our Museum Gift Shop. (Facebook)

Shelter Island Historical Society: "THIS IS THE LAST WEEK TO SHOP ONLINE IN HAVENS STORE! The Store will be closing on Saturday, January 15, 2022. It will reopen in the spring with NEW merchandise from local artists and craftspeople. (Facebook)

Southold Free Library: "Friday afternoon matinee at the library! Come enjoy a fun Disney film on the big screen. All ages welcome. (Facebook)









AAECF’S Dr MLK Realizing the Dream Exhibit (January 15)

East Wind Wedding Showcase (January 16)

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

