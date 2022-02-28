🌱 North Fork Daily: School Mask Mandate Lifted + Hike To Wrecks
Happy Monday, North Fork! The top story of the day is Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement that the mask mandate in schools will end Wednesday. We want to hear what you think. Please send your comments to Lisa.Finn@patch.com for a story i'm working on today.
Stay warm and safe . . .
First, today's weather:
Sunny, breezy and colder. High: 32 Low: 20.
Here are the top stories in North Fork today:
Fresh food pantry coming to Island — Southold organization's van to be on site twice a month: Community Action of Southold Town is heading to Shelter Island with a fresh food pantry for those in need. (Shelter Island Reporter; subscription required)
School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In NY Wednesday: Hochul: The controversial school mask mandate is set to be lifted Wednesday as the state's coronavirus positivity rate reaches new lows. (North Fork Patch)
North Fork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead: See what Mother Nature has in store for us this week. (North Fork Patch)
North Fork Crush, a wine and spirits shop with a local twist, coming to Greenport: The shelves will be carefully curated to focus on local offerings, our friends at the Northforker said. (Northforker)
Hidden North Fork: Hike your way to The Wrecks: Here's a hike you won't want to miss. (Northforker)
Today on the North Fork:
Audition Notice (9:00 AM)
Brooklyn Crumble Pancake Bread for Families - Chef Rob Grab and Go (10:00 AM)
February Dinner Meeting - North Fork Chamber of Commerce (6:00 PM)
Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday. I'll see you around!
— Lisa Finn
About me: I'm a journalist whose passion is telling the stories of people's lives. This is your site — this is a place for your voice to be heard. I can't wait to hear from you all.
