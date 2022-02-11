🌱 North Fork Daily: Showtime Filming + Environment + Crash

Happy Friday, neighbors and friends! Elected officials and environmental advocates spoke virtually Thursday about issues and challenges facing the East End as we fight to protect our natural resources. They also discussed the future of Plum Island; check back later today for my article about what's happening on that front. Also, a crash closed a portion of Route 48 for much of the day Thursday. And, a new Showtime series films in Greenport today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine; breezy in the p.m.. High: 47 Low: 44.

Here are the top stories today in North Fork:

Crash Closes Portion Of Route 48 In Southold In 2 Directions: PD. Utility poles and a tree were blocking the road after the crash; the road was closed most of the day. (North Fork Patch) Showtime Series 'Three Women' Filming At North Fork Bakery: The Blue Duck Bakery in Greenport will be closed Friday as the Showtime series "Three Women" films, staffers say. (North Fork Patch) Virtual Environmental Roundtable Unfolds: Elected officials, environmental advocates and community stakeholders were on the agenda for the virtual environmental roundtable. (North Fork Patch) North Fork Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Weekend (North Fork Patch) See what's happening in our corner of the world this weekend. Look Through 3 New Houses For Sale In The North Fork Area (North Fork Patch) If you're looking to live where others vacation, take a look.





Today on the North Fork:

American Legion Live Music Fundraiser with Butterfly Cody (6:30 PM)

Low Impact Aerobics Every Wednesday and Friday (10:00 AM)

Macaron and Wine Pairing Featuring Petite + Sweet Macarons at Sannino Vineyard (12:00 PM)

Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyard (6:00 PM)

ChocoVino: Valentine’s Dinner - Long Island Aquarium (7:00 PM)

Maria Sattler, Neighbor: "Can anyone recommend someone to do decking — reliable and won't break the bank?" (Patch)

