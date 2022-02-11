🌱 North Fork Daily: Showtime Filming + Environment + Crash
Happy Friday, neighbors and friends! Elected officials and environmental advocates spoke virtually Thursday about issues and challenges facing the East End as we fight to protect our natural resources. They also discussed the future of Plum Island; check back later today for my article about what's happening on that front. Also, a crash closed a portion of Route 48 for much of the day Thursday. And, a new Showtime series films in Greenport today.
First, today's weather:
Sunshine; breezy in the p.m.. High: 47 Low: 44.
Crash Closes Portion Of Route 48 In Southold In 2 Directions: PD. Utility poles and a tree were blocking the road after the crash; the road was closed most of the day. (North Fork Patch)
Showtime Series 'Three Women' Filming At North Fork Bakery: The Blue Duck Bakery in Greenport will be closed Friday as the Showtime series "Three Women" films, staffers say. (North Fork Patch)
Virtual Environmental Roundtable Unfolds: Elected officials, environmental advocates and community stakeholders were on the agenda for the virtual environmental roundtable. (North Fork Patch)
American Legion Live Music Fundraiser with Butterfly Cody (6:30 PM)
Low Impact Aerobics Every Wednesday and Friday (10:00 AM)
Macaron and Wine Pairing Featuring Petite + Sweet Macarons at Sannino Vineyard (12:00 PM)
Trivia Night at Sannino Vineyard (6:00 PM)
ChocoVino: Valentine’s Dinner - Long Island Aquarium (7:00 PM)
Maria Sattler, Neighbor: "Can anyone recommend someone to do decking — reliable and won't break the bank?" (Patch)
American Legion Live Music Fundraiser with Butterfly Cody (February 11)
CHOCOLATE Workshop VALENTINE'S Edition (February 12)
Valentine's Day Dinner at Union Sushi & Steak (February 12)
Valentine's Day or Celebrate over the Weekend (February 14)
Valentines Day Dinner at Desmond’s (February 14)
Sales & Business Development in the Covid Era (February 16)
President's Day Beach Cleanup (February 21)
The Laramie Project (February 25)
Audition Notice (February 28)
REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)
Irrigation Positions (Details)
Butchers, Store Mgrs, Cooks, Counter help (Details)
