🌱 North Fork Daily: Universal Pre-K + Peconic Bay Scallops + Vax

Welcome back, North Fork friends and neighbors! In the news today, a universal Pre-K program is coming to Cutchogue East. Here's how to enter a lottery so your child can participate in the program for free.

Also, a woman with a life-altering injury lost everything in a house fire recently, and the founder of Brendan House, a facility for those with traumatic brain injuries, has stepped up to help. A true story of community and caring.

Until tomorrow. . . .

First, today's weather:

Breezy with times of rain. High: 50 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today on the North Fork:

New Universal Pre-K Coming To Cutchogue East: Here's how to enter the lottery. (North Fork Patch) Woman With Life-Altering Injury In Shock After House Fire: The woman lost everything when a fire ripped through her home. (Patch) Peconic Bay scallops make late-season comeback: Now's the time to enjoy those sweet morsels of deliciousness. (Newsday) What to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: March 26–27, 2022: Looking for something to do on the East End this weekend? Check out these offerings. (Dan's Papers) Moderna COVID Shots For Kids Under 6: What It Means In New York: What do you think of vaccinations for kids under 6? (North Fork Patch)





Today on the North Fork:

Science Fair/Steam Family Night/ Art Show (6:00 PM)

Exceptional Women of NYC (zoom) - Mattituck - Laurel Library (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The North Fork Animal Welfare League: "Sadly, this sweet girl didn’t work out in her new foster home. She is as sweet as can be and is ready to find her foster to adopt home. Southold location." (Facebook)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library: "Teen Council Connection. Thank you teens for sharing your ideas and thoughts. Always fun to end with a few games." (Facebook)

Events:

Announcements:

Entrepreneur with Down Syndrome Honored by NYS Legislature (Details)

REIKI for Anxiety. "It's like a magic calming elixer" (Details)

Dinning Room Manager, Bartender, Servers, Kitchen Help (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)

