🌱 North Fork Daily: Winds Topple Poles + Free COVID-19 Tests

Also this week, free COVID-19 tests will be distributed at Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell's office.

Sunday's Cutchogue St. Patrick's Day Parade brought out a happy crowd; stay tuned for a huge photo gallery from the parade that I'll be posting today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and milder. High: 48 Low: 38.

Free COVID-19 Tests Given Out In Southold: Beginning on Wednesday, Southold Town residents can pick up their test kit containing two tests between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Supervisor Scott Russell's office, located at 53095 Route 25 in Southold. (North Fork Patch) The Chefs' Table: A Visit to Vine Street Café: Read an interview with Chefs and owners Lisa Murphy-Harwood and Terry Harwood from our friends at the Shelter Island Reporter. (Shelter Island Reporter) High Winds, Downed Wires On Causeway Cut Off Access To Orient: Saturday night's high winds took down utility poles on the Orient Causeway (North Fork Patch) Wow House: $3.4M Cutchogue Farmhouse With Vineyard Views: Here's your chance to live in the heart of the beautiful North Fork. (North Fork Patch)





Today on the North Fork:

