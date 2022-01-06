🌱 North Fork Hospital Capacity + Elbow East On The Market

Good morning, neighbors! Patch apologizes that the North Fork Daily has been absent from your inbox over the past few days. After a slight change, we are back in action! My name is Sean Peek, filling in as your temporary source for everything happening around town. Special thanks to Jackie for her great work on the North Fork Daily!

On Jan. 4, New York state health officials reported to the federal government that roughly 76 percent of inpatient beds and 72 percent of intensive care unit beds in hospitals across the state were occupied. They also reported around 25 percent of inpatient beds and 29 percent of ICU beds statewide were filled by COVID-19 patients. (North Fork Patch) An iconic longtime North Fork eatery known for its marinated steaks, surf and turf, and sunset views, remains on the market. Located at 50 North Sea Drive in Southold, Elbow East is just steps from Kenney's beach, is listed with Town & Country Real Estate for $1,495,000. (North Fork Patch) Riverhead Police are asking for locals to help find Angelica Ortiz-Cano, a missing teenager who left her home on Lewis Street in Riverhead at about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. According to police, Angelica is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes, and brown straight hair, police said. (RiverheadLOCAL)

The North Fork Animal Welfare League is trying to find a new home for a main coon mix cat named Jax whose owner has sadly passed away . (Facebook)

Greenport Village has announced the winners of the 4th Annual Winter Wonderland Walk and Design Contest. (Instagram)

This past fall, the Town of Shelter Island's Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Shelter Island Historical Society presented a joint exhibit celebrating the histories of the open space lands on Shelter Island featuring current-day photos or paintings of the properties, historic photos, and maps along with background information and “stories” people shared. (Facebook)

