North Fort Myers couple charged with animal cruelty after wife has sex with dog, husband records

A North Fort Myers husband and wife face animal cruelty charges after authorities say they recorded sexual activities with household pets.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Samantha White, 26, and John White, 29, on Friday.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned Samantha White had sexual intercourse with the family dog multiple times while her husband recorded her engaging in the sex acts.

Samantha White was arrested for sexual activities involving animals, while her husband was arrested for filming pornographic images or videos of a person and an animal engaged in sexual activity.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services removed four dogs from the home and evaluated them for injuries, authorities said. The sheriff's office said they're safe and being cared for at Domestic Animal Services.

The sheriff's office said the investigation continues.

Both were released Friday on $5,000 bond and are next due in court March 18 for their arraignments.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

