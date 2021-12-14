North Fort Myers father negligent in toddler's February meth death, Lee County sheriff says

David Erb

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a father's "absolute negligence" lead to the February drug death of his toddler.

U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task force arrested David Erb, 27, of North Fort Myers, on Tuesday, and took him to Lee County Jail, Marceno said. Erb is charge with aggravated manslaughter of a child, his 17th-month-old son, on Feb. 1.

Deputies arrived at the North Fort Myers home about 1 a.m. and found the child not breathing.

They attempted live-saving efforts while waiting for Lee County Emergency Medical Services and the North Fort Myers Fire Department. Marceno said the rescue was unsuccessful, and deputies determined there was a lag-time between the child's injury and a call to 911 by Erb and the child's mother.

"Approximately an hour, give or take," he said.

Marceno said a search of the Bartholomew Drive home found it "in a disgusting state filled with hazardous items including narcotics and paraphernalia within easy reach of the child."

Results of a toxicology report indicate the toddler had a substantial amount of methamphetamine in his system, enough to kill or seriously impair an adult, he said.

"David Earp was responsible for this death," Marceno said.

The State Attorney's Office will assume the second phase of the investigation, said Richard Montecalvo, chief assistant state attorney. That will include a full review of the evidence by the special victims unit and filing of formal charges.

"Illegal drugs have the ability to destroy lives, even the life of an innocent child and tear at the fabric of society," he said. It will not be tolerated in Southwest Florida."

Erb's first court appearance is on the charges is Wednesday morning.

Marceno said the case remains open and active with a possibility of more charges filed. He declined to provide information on whether the child's mother is linked to the death.

"She is free until she is not free," he said. "We are moving forward in a factual thorough manner."

Marceno and Montecalvo said their officers are reviewing every detail.

"The charges pending right now are what we actually observed and what we could prove," Marceno said.

The office did not release the child's name, nor the mother's.

