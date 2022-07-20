North Fort Myers 'incident' draws large group of Lee Sheriff's units Wednesday morning

A large group of Lee County law enforcement officers gathered on Coon Road just south of Butler Road in a North Fort Myers neighborhood around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At around 9 a.m., a Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that there was no threat to the public and that detectives would remain on the scene throughout the morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Coon Road in North Fort Myers on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The sheriff’s office tweeted that there is no danger to the public.

The Sherriff's Office deployed drones, their SWAT team, their battering-ram Bobcat called "The Rook" and multiple other units at an area near Admiralty Circle.

Read More: Hours-long standoff at San Carlos Park home Monday ends with man facing assault charges

Also: Fort Myers man found dead in Dunbar Street home's attic after police try serving warrant

And: North Fort Myers man sought earlier by police barricaded in home, fatally turns gun on self

Further details on the incident were not available mid-morning.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County officers, SWAT, drones in North Fort Myers neighborhood