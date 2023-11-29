North Fort Myers man, 19, dead after motorcycle rear-ends semitrailer on I-75, FHP says

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man is dead after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a semitrailer.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 75, near State Road 82, in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Interstate 75, north of State Road 82, behind the truck.

Authorities said the motorcyclist rear-ended the semitrailer.

At least 104 people have died in Lee County crashes this year.

