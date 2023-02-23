North Fort Myers man, 60, faces multiple charges after serious hit-and-run, troopers say

A North Fort Myers man accused of seriously injuring a bicyclist was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges.

The crash happened along Bayshore Road, near Slater Road, in North Fort Myers, around 7:15 p.m.

The pickup, driven by David John Konley, 60, was traveling east on Bayshore Road, in the outside lane, approaching Slater Road, as the bicyclist, a 61-year-old Fort Myers man, rode east on Bayshore Road.

Konley attempted to turn into the Walgreens parking lot and collided with the bicyclist, who suffered serious injuries.

After the crash, Konley stopped, exited his pickup and looked at the injured bicyclist, troopers said. He then got back into his pickup and fled.

Troopers located and arrested Konley at the residence of a 53-year-old Cape Coral man traveling with him.

Troopers arrested Konley and charged him with probation violation; leaving a crash scene with serious injury; moving traffic violation; resisting officers without violence; and leaving a crash scene with property damage.

Jail records indicate he's next due in court March 27. No bond information was available Thursday morning before publication for the charges stemming from the crash.

