A North Fort Myers man who demanded cash, beat a driver and pushed him out of a car during an argument will serve eight years in prison.

Lee County Clerk of Court records indicate Daniel Monforto, 35, has been jailed since the March 21 incident.

Daniel Monforto

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Monforto was traveling with the victim in Lehigh Acres when they argued. Monforto struck the man, demanded cash, moved into the driver's seat and forced the victim from the vehicle.

Court records indicate Monforto demanded $100, when the victim gave him $45, he said "you're lucky I don't beat you to death."

The argument stalled and they returned to the SUV. Monforto then drove from Leonard Boulevard and Haviland Avenue South toward the victim's home. When they neared the home, the victim ran from the vehicle. Monforto and at least one other person fled.

Detectives found the vehicle, a black GMC, at a North Fort Myers gasoline station and attempted to stop him. Monforto fled, crashing the car through a fence at the end of Lowell Avenue and hiding in a pond for hours.

A woman in the vehicle with him also attempted to run, the report indicates, but refused to enter the water..

When he emerged, deputies arrested him.

Judge Nicolas R. Thompson sentenced Monforto on Feb. 10 to eight years in prison for grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and eluding and battery.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: North Fort Myers man get 8 years in beating, car theft in Lehigh Acres