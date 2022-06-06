North Fort Myers man arrested, faces charges in 2021 hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

A North Fort Myers man is facing multiple charges in a fatal December crash that took the life of a bicyclist in south Lee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Monday they had arrested Tyrone Lamont Bundren, 41, after an investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash near The Harborage community on U.S. 41 identified him as the driver of the truck.

The Patrol probe of the crash between a pickup and a bicyclist shortly before 10:30 p.m. Dec. 9 led to charges against Bundren of leaving the scene with death and driving while license revoked.

The original police report said the pickup was being driven south on 41 near Babcock Road, the entrance to The Harborage, and collided with the bicyclist as he was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

A second vehicle behind the pickup, driven by a 35-year-old Naples man, ran over the cyclist and lost control, crashing into a tree in the median, troopers said in a press release. Troopers said the Naples man had minor injuries.

The cyclist, a 69-year-old Fort Myers man, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Patrol release said.

The pickup's driver fled with the bicycle wedged under his truck and troopers found about a mile away on Doral Drive with the driver having fled, a patrol report said.

Bundren has several previous DUI and driving under suspension violations in Lee and Collier counties.

