North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of 17-month-old son from meth

A North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter of his 17-month-old son received a $75,000 bond Wednesday and ordered to stay away from the child's mother.

U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task force arrested David Erb, 27, of North Fort Myers, on Tuesday in the Feb. 1 death of his son from methamphetamine.

Making his first appearance before Lee County Judge Tara P. Paluck Wednesday Erb was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor to ensure that, if he bonds out, he has no contact with the mother of the child or her family members and any minors.

Erb, listed as a life-long resident of Lee County, was appointed a public defender. He is under state probation for a drug-related case from June 21 in which he pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty.

Father negligent: North Fort Myers father negligent in toddler's February meth death, Lee County sheriff says

911 via text: Lee County residents can now text 911 during emergencies

Infant thrown: Lee man, 27, accused of shaking and throwing infant, faces child abuse and battery charges

During the first appearance hearing, prosecutors asked for and received to have information on the child's mother kept confidential. They identified her in court as C.F.

A woman in the courtroom began crying and ran out during that phase of the hearing.

"This was a situation that could have easily been avoided and should have been avoided," Lee County Sheriff's Sgt. Stephanie Fretwell said. "I would ask that Mr. Erb not be allowed to have any contact with the victim's family."

The sergeant acknowledged information that Erb had tried on a number of occasions to contact the child's mother including driving past where she now lives.

"She has had to change her number multiple times due to Mr. Erb trying to contact her, reaching out to her," the sergeant said. "She does not want any contact with him."

Fretwell told the court that victim's mother is in fear of Erb.

Story continues

In the February death of the child, deputies arrived at the North Fort Myers home about 1 a.m. and found the child not breathing.

David Erb, a North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter of his 17-month-old son via drugs, was given a $75,000 bond Wednesday and ordered to stay away from the child's mother and family.

They attempted live-saving efforts while waiting for Lee County Emergency Medical Services and the North Fort Myers Fire Department.

At a media briefing Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the rescue was unsuccessful, and deputies determined there was a lag-time between the child's injury and a call to 911 by Erb and the child's mother.

"Approximately an hour, give or take," he said.

Marceno said a search of the Bartholomew Drive home found it "in a disgusting state filled with hazardous items including narcotics and paraphernalia within easy reach of the child."

Results of a toxicology report indicate the toddler had a substantial amount of methamphetamine in his system, enough to kill or seriously impair an adult, he said.

"David Earp was responsible for this death," Marceno said.

The State Attorney's Office will assume the second phase of the investigation, said Richard Montecalvo, chief assistant state attorney. That will include a full review of the evidence by the special victims unit and filing of formal charges.

Erb will have his arraignment on Jan. 18.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Toddler drug death: North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter