North Fort Myers man charged in Cape Coral stabbing at former partner's place, police say

A North Fort Myers man faces several charges after an overnight burglary during the weekend led to a stabbing in Cape Coral.

Police say Taj Rene Aronson, 43, faces charges of aggravated battery and occupied burglary with battery.

About 1 a.m. Sunday, Cape Coral Police officers responded to the 3000 block of Southwest Second Court in reference to a stabbing. Police said Aronson stabbed a victim inside the residence and fled.

Officers located a victim inside a bedroom with significant injuries consistent with being stabbed. A witness said they woke up to Aronson, the witness' former partner, standing beside the victim. Aronson stabbed the victim with a knife after breaking into the home, police said.

Officers located Aronson nearby. Authorities added that a 4- to 5-inch black folding knife covered in blood was close to Aronson.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Aronson remains at the Lee County Jail on Monday afternoon on a $35,000 bond.

Jail records indicate he's next due in court May 22 for his arraignment.

