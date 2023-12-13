North Fort Myers man dead after car gets trapped between two semitrailers on I-75

A 28-year-old North Fort Myers man is dead after he was involved in a crash with two semitrailers, authorities say.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday near Interstate 75's mile marker 139, in North Fort Myers, near Luckett Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Both semitrailers and the car were traveling south on Interstate 75.

The car and one of the semitrailers, ahead of him, slowed down due to traffic congestion, but the latter of the semitrailers failed to slow down, troopers said.

The second semitrailer rear-ended the car. Troopers said the force of the initial impact propelled the front of the car to rear-end the first semitrailer.

The driver of the sedan died on scene. He's one of at least 110 fatalities in Lee County crashes this year.

