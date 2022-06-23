North Fort Myers man had 30,000+ child sexual abuse images, videos, will serve 7 years

A North Fort Myers man will serve seven years in federal prison, convicted of possessing nearly 31,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Timothy Crawley, 66, was also sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell to a 20-year term of supervised release and ordered to register as a sex offender. He had pleaded guilty on March 15.

According to court documents, from March 8, 2014, through September 22, 2021, Crawley knowingly possessed child sex abuse images and videos that he searched for and downloaded from the internet. Crawley collected and stored the files involving prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct on his laptop and various hard drives.

From August through September 2021 the FBI connected to Crawley’s computer and viewed a list of files that Crawley had available for sharing using a peer-to-peer file-sharing program and downloaded the files.

On Sept.22, the FBI executed the search warrant for Crawley’s home and seized Crawley’s laptop and hard drive.

Crawley admitted downloading child sex abuse materials for approximately one year and provided some of the various search terms that he had used.

A subsequent forensic analysis of the hard drives revealed in excess of 30,000 images and more than 900 videos depicting the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

