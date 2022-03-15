North Fort Myers man sought earlier by police barricaded in home, fatally turns gun on self

A North Fort Myers man sought by area law enforcement barricaded himself in a home and later fatally turned a handgun on himself Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence at 567 Stockton St. in North Fort Myers in reference to a barricaded subject.

The Sheriff's Office said the man, identified as Randall Paul Dunmire, 45, had armed himself with a handgun and attempted to light his trailer on fire while inside.

Randall Paul Dunmire

The Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit and Negotiations Team initiated dialogue with Dunmire and tried de-escalation techniques, which lasted several hours.

Before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dunmire stopped communicating with deputies and was located in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dunmire had been arrested Dec. 28 after he was seen by a Sheriff's Office deputy inside a running rental truck at a closed U-Haul location in North Fort Myers.

He faced multiple felony counts of grand theft, burglary, and possession of burglary tools and was out on $30,000 bond, which had been revoked.

A warrant was issued for him after he failed to appear at a March 1 case management conference in Lee County Court.

Earlier on Monday, Fort Myers police issued an alert for Dunmire in connection to him being seen in hospital clothing outside Lee Memorial Hospital and urged caution in contact with him.

Cape Coral police also confirmed there was a warrant for Dunmire's arrest in a 2022 case and they were looking for him.

