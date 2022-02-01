North Fort Myers shooting victim said he agreed to fight, but assailant brought a gun

Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
·2 min read

A victim in a North Fort Myers shooting Sunday morning said he agreed to fight his assailant on his way to work but the suspect brought a gun to a fist fight.

The suspect, Kenette David Ramos Sanchez, 23, of North Fort Myers, is facing aggravated battery using a deadly weapon charges in the shooting, was freed on $25,000 bond Monday after his first court appearance and is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 28.

The arrest came after Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to North Tamiami Trail and Cabana Street in North Fort Myers around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported someone got out of a vehicle and was shooting at someone in a different vehicle.

Shot in mouth: Fort Myers man faces aggravated battery charges after victim found shot in the mouth

Deputies probe: Non-life-threatening shooting reported in North Fort Myers, Sheriff's Office investigating

Toddler's meth death: North Fort Myers man charged with aggravated manslaughter in death of 17-month-old son from meth

A Sheriff's Office report said witnesses identified Ramos Sanchez as the man who got out of a red vehicle and fired multiple rounds at someone in a white box truck.

Deputies found Ramos Sanchez in a red car on North Cleveland Avenue and detained him.

The first of two victims, found at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, signed a waiver of prosecution and declined to make a statement. He later changed his mind.

The first victim said Ramos Sanchez had messaged him about wanting to physically fight him multiple times. The man said Ramos Sanchez messaged him Sunday morning that he wanted to kill him and to meet him to fight.

The first victim told the Sheriff's Office that while driving to work Sunday he messaged Ramos Sanchez where to meet him to fight. The report said he did expect Ramos Sanchez to bring a handgun.

He told the Sheriff's Office that Ramos Sanchez immediately started firing the handgun when he got out of his red Volkswagen. He said he was shot in the hand and had the second victim, his coworker, drive him to the hospital.

The second victim declined to prosecute but provided a statement.

The second victim said the first victim exited the truck, picked up a rock and threw it at Ramos Sanchez, got back in the truck and told the second victim to drive him to the hospital. The heavily redacted report did not give a timeline for the rock throwing versus when the man was shot.

The second victim told deputies that Ramos Sanchez followed the truck and continued shooting as they crossed the Edison Bridge and then drove off.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Suspect in North Fort Myers shooting Sunday brought gun to fist fight

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto says 21 female workers reported sexual assaults

    A report by the mining giant finds sexual assault, racism and bullying systemic in its Australia operations.

  • Flagler Beach launches campaign: 'Right whale, wrong parking' to teach do's and don'ts

    Flagler Beach Police started a social media campaign to warn people not to park or walk on the dunes when right whale watching.

  • People seen fleeing home before Hillsborough deputies’ murder-suicide in St. Augustine

    A neighbor said that, before he heard gunshots, authorities ordered a man to come out of the home near the St. Augustine beach. A number of deputies were on vacation there.

  • A Florida man pleads not guilty to stabbing another passenger to death on a Greyhound bus

    Drew Bennett of Florida pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing a man on a Greyhound bus in November while traveling from Milwaukee to Madison.

  • Footage shows former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi's guards firing at assailant who survived

    Social media posts circulating in India purport to show footage of guards for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi shooting an innocent beggar dead. The posts accuse his party of hypocrisy after it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi overreacted to protesters who blocked his vehicle in January 2022. The claim is false; the video shows security personnel firing at a man who tried to attack Gandhi in 1986. The assailant was captured alive."Rajiv Gandhi was then India's prime minister. He went to Rajgh

  • Germany: Suspects in police shooting had been poaching

    Two men arrested over the nighttime killing of two police officers on a rural road in Germany apparently opened fire with hunting weapons after being caught with poached wild animals in their van, investigators said Tuesday. Fatal attacks on police are rare in Germany and Monday's shooting near Kusel in the west of the country shocked officials from Chancellor Olaf Scholz down. A 29-year-old male officer and a 24-year-old female colleague who was still attending a police academy were killed.

  • Rochester police commissioner fights to keep name off list of officers with credibility issues

    The list tracks current or former officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial.

  • BPD seizes thousands in alleged drug proceeds

    BPD seizes thousands in alleged drug proceeds

  • 22 of the most daring looks worn by supermodels

    From sheer gowns to bejeweled dresses, supermodels have often opted for daring looks.

  • Lizzo Shares 'Special' Moment With Her Mother Listening To Her New Song

    Is it me, or is somebody cutting onions this Sunday morning? This weekend, the internet has been abuzz with a video circulating of Lizzo. The singer’s virality is often due to her dancing, trying TikTok food trends, or telling her haters exactly where they can go. But this time, Lizzo showed her softer side by sharing a video of herself and her mother previewing her new song, “Special”. The single is also featured in a new campaign for tech company Logitech.

  • ‘We Were Scared’: 58-Year-Old Florida Man Smashes Window of Black Teens’ New Car, Then Follows Them for Miles; Now He Faces Hate Crime Charges In Unprovoked Attack

    A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Farrah Abraham leaving California following arrest, says she lost body function in altercation: report

    Farrah Abraham is reportedly leaving California following her recent arrest at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...