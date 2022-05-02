North Fort Myers woman faces animal cruelty charges; Sheriff: her dog was sick, eating rocks

A North Fort Myers woman is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges for leaving her flea-infested dog, Blanca, so hungry it was eating rocks.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, at a media briefing on the case Monday, said the woman involved didn't think she did anything wrong and suggested the animal be euthanized.

"She should be euthanized," Marceno said.

Carmela Santiago, 37, was arreste don third-degree felony charges. She was released on $5,000 bond on Saturday.

The sheriff said a deputy, responding to a tip about an animal in distress, went to a home on Pioneer Road in North Fort Myers on Friday.

"He could hear the whimpering of a dog," Marceno said. "When access was made to the dog, named Blanca, a horrific scene was located."

A North Fort Myers woman is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges for leaving her flea-infested dog, Blanca, so hungry it was eating rocks. The animal was also without access to water and was diagnosed with anemia and heartworms.

The dog's situation was such, the sheriff said, that she had no shade, no food and no water.

The animal was so infested with fleas, the sheriff said, that it was bleeding from several areas, and was considered severely underweight.

Blanca could not reach her food dish because her tether was tangled, the sheriff said, and the bowl was filled with fleas.

"The dog ate rocks," he said. "It was so hungry that it was starving to death literally and it ate rocks. It had no water."

The dog was taken for veterinary care and was diagnosed with a severe flea infestation, anemia, had a temperature of more than 103 degrees (101-102.5 is normal for canines) and was positive for heartworms.

"Blanca was given a blood transfusion and is on her long road to recovery," Marceno said. He added that an effort would be made to make sure Blanca did not go back to Santiago.

It was not known the breed or age of Blanca.

The sheriff also lauded the person was provided the tip.

"Don't hesitate, don't wait one second. Call us," the sheriff urged. "If you don't want to call us, you want to remain anonymous, 1-800-780-CrimesStoppers, that line. You're anonymous."

