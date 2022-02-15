North Fort Myers woman faces charges after alleged road rage incident involving handgun

Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
A North Fort Myers woman accused of threatening another driver at a gas station Tuesday is now facing multiple aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Lexxus Luene Beach Turpin, 21, will be arraigned July 26 on the assault charges as well as charges of criminal mischief.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the RaceTrac on North Cleveland Avenue in reference to a road rage incident. A victim told deputies that Turpin threatened them with a handgun after not allowing her to merge into a traffic lane.

Cape Coral rage CCPD locate 'violent road rage' suspect

I-75 shooting: Florida Highway Patrol confirms shooting during I-75 road rage incident in Lee County

Charges dropped: Lee County Sheriff's Office requests not to file charges against two North Fort Myers road rage suspects

A Sheriff's Office report said Turpin approached the victim’s vehicle while in a parking lot on Stillwater Court in North Fort Myers and started kicking the victim’s car door and pointing the handgun at the vehicle.

The victim then left the scene. Deputies later found and charged Turpin.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lexxus Turpin accused of pointing handgun at car in road rage incident

