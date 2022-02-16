North Fort Myers woman pleads guilty in road rage case involving handgun

Lexxus Luene Beach Turpin, 21, of North Fort Myers, accused of threatening another driver with a gun at a gas station pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

A North Fort Myers woman accused of threatening another driver with a gun at a gas station pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to state probation.

Lexxus Luene Beach Turpin, 21, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. One other charge of aggravated assault and a count of criminal mischief were not prosecuted, and a trial call for the case scheduled Thursday was canceled.

The sentencing was connected to a road rage incident in June during which Turpin confronted another woman and wielded a firearm.

Lee County Judge J. Frank Porter withheld adjudication of guilt for Turpin and sentenced her to two years of state probation, completion of an anger management course, 50 hours of community service, and random drug screening. She was also ordered to have no contact with two victims in the case.

Turpin was arrested and booked into Lee County Jail on June 26 after Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the RaceTrac on North Cleveland Avenue in reference to a road rage incident.

A victim told deputies that Turpin, driving a black pickup, threatened the victim with a handgun after she didn't allow Turpin to merge into a traffic lane.

A Sheriff's Office report said the victim followed Turpin's black pickup to Stillwater Court in North Fort Myers in an attempt to get a photo of her license plate. The report said Turpin approached the victim’s vehicle while on Stillwater and started kicking the victim’s car door and pointing the handgun at the vehicle.

The victim then left the scene. Deputies later found and charged Turpin.

